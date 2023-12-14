Patnaik distributes land deeds to displaced families of Hirakud Dam, Sorada project

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTIN) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday distributed land pattas (deeds) to displaced families of Hirakud Dam in Jharsuguda district and another irrigation project in Ganjam district.

Describing it as a historic administrative decision, Patnaik said the government has ended long pending problems of displaced people.

The government action on resolving land issues of displaced families came after 5T (transformational initiative) and Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian met the affected people of Lakhanpur area in Jharsuguda district on August 20 this year and people of Sirada in Ganjam district on August 26 and 27.

A total of 866 families of seven of the 18 displaced villages in Jharsuguda district, were distributed the land deeds by Patnaik through a virtual meeting. The displaced people of 11 more villages are in line to receive land pattas shortly, benefitting as many as 1,339 families, official sources said.

The people of Jharsugda district had lost their land during the construction of the Hirakud reservoir in 1957.

Similarly, land in 22 villages in Sorada tehsil of Ganjam district had been recorded in the name of the Water Resources department way back in 1983.

These land are currently undergoing settlement processes after coming under the Revenue department. The chief minister distributed homestead land patta to 962 and agriculture land deeds for 700 families.

Patnaik highlighted that the distribution of land deeds is an integral part of the state government's commitment to resolving the issues faced by the common people. PTI AAM AAM RG