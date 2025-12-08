Patnaik dubs BJP’s supplementary budget as 'empty vessel' that make good sound

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik termed the Odisha government’s supplementary budget as “an empty vessel” that makes “good sound”.

Patnaik made the statement outside the Assembly while the House debated the Odisha Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, introduced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here. Though the BJD president attended the session, he did not participate in the debate.

Responding to the criticism, the chief minister said Patnaik should make his comments inside the House.

“It is said by many people in our state and no expenditure is being made by the government for the people and their development. This is very sad to report. Time and again this is being brought to the attention of the state government that there must be some expenditure for the development of the people,” he said.

Alleging that the state government was neglecting the expenditure on development, Patnaik claimed that everyone is suffering.

"It is not exclusively for any section; all are suffering. It (supplementary budget) is like an empty vessel and you know empty vessels sounds good and they are satisfied with it. I am very sorry to report this plight,” the former CM said.

Replying to the debate, Majhi said the Leader of Opposition should make his statements in the House.

"He is not present most of the time. It is another matter if his health is not good. He should attend the proceedings and make statements. The people will not accept the statements made on X posts,” the chief minister said.

Participating in the debate, Opposition Deputy Leader Prasanna Acharya also described the budget as “an illusion.” "I heard many members speaking and the debate is mostly on political aspects. As we discuss budget, there should be some economic issues,” he said.

Citing NITI Aayog data, Acharya said the BJD came to power in 2000 when the state was almost bankrupt and making overdrafts to pay salary of employees, but Naveen Patnaik, during his 24 years of rule, changed the state’s fiscal situation.

“The BJD left the government when the state’s financial health was very positive. You (BJP) have inherited a government that is revenue surplus. Therefore, try to maintain it and do not push the state to bankruptcy again,” Acharya said.

The BJD leader accused the state’s BJP government of mismanaging a strong economy handed over to it and cited falling GST collections and declining mining revenue.

While initiating the debate, BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo accused the government of poor financial management. He argued that the administration increased the budget size through loans but failed to spend effectively.

Sahoo highlighted rising crimes against women and cited incidents such as the Balasore woman student's self-immolation death, gang rape of another at Gopalpur se beach and minor girl’s death at Balanga and Malkangiri.

Congress MLA Rama Chandra Kadam questioned the government’s ability to utilise funds. He said the annual budget remained underspent and raised doubts about how the supplementary budget would be managed.

He highlighted shortages of doctors and teachers and claimed tribal rights were being ignored while mining projects deprived them of entitlements.

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy countered the allegations and pointed out how the previous BJD government "failed" in providing drinking water to people, irrigation for agriculture, cold storage for farmers, employment for youths and others despite ruling the state for 24 years.

Tripathy argued that the people of Odisha have already rejected the BJD in recent elections and forecast that the regional party could not come to power in next 25 years.