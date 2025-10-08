Patnaik expresses grief over loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh landslide

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

At least 15 passengers died, and a few others are feared trapped after a massive landslide hit a private bus in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

"Deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives as landside in #Bilaspur district of #HimachalPradesh buried a bus. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the early rescue of those who are trapped under debris and swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries," Patnaik, also president of Biju Janata Dal, said in a post on X.

The tragedy took place around 6.40 pm on Tuesday in the Bhalughat area near Berthin when a huge portion of a mountain gave way and fell on the bus carrying about 25 passengers. The bus was on its way to Ghumarwin from Marotan, they said. PTI AAM AAM RG