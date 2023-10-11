Patnaik felicitates Odia hockey stars Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated Odia hockey players Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka for their remarkable feat in the recently concluded Hangzhou Asian Games.

Advertisment

Patnaik felicitated Amit Rohidas with a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore, while Deep Grace Ekka received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh from the chief minister.

Both were part of the Indian hockey teams. While the men's team had bagged the coveted gold and qualified for the Paris Olympics 2O24, the women's team secured bronze in the Asian Games.

Expressing his immense pride in the achievements of these two outstanding Odia players, Patnaik said they have brought great honour to the state through their dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent.

Advertisment

Amit Rohidas, a prominent hockey player, has consistently displayed exemplary skills on the field. He has been an instrumental part of the Indian men's hockey team, contributing significantly to their victories on the international stage.

Amit's stellar performance has made him a role model for aspiring athletes across the nation, particularly in Sundargarh, the hockey cradle of Odisha.

Deep Grace Ekka, a star in the world of women's hockey, has also been a source of pride for the young women players of the state. Her consistent excellence in defence has been instrumental in the success of the Indian women's hockey team at many international events.

Both Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka expressed their gratitude for the honour and vowed to continue working hard to bring more glory to Odisha and the nation through their sporting achievements. PTI AAM AAM MNB