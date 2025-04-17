Patnaik files nomination paper for BJD president's post for 9th time

Bhubaneswar, Apr 17 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the post of BJD president at Sankha Bhawan here.

He was the sole candidate for the post.

Patnaik has been elected as BJD president eight times in a row since the party’s inception in 1997.

He was last elected to the position in February 2020.

Patnaik filed his nomination papers on the 28th death anniversary of his father Biju Patnaik, after whom the regional party—Biju Janata Dal—is named.

Without directly naming the BJP, Patnaik said, "Now some people are making deliberate attempts to demean the contribution and sacrifice of our great sons. Attempts are also being made to change the history. But they should remember that history reflects the connecting experience of a nation over a period of time. It cannot be changed at anybody's wishes." After filing the papers, Patnaik said the BJD government from 2000 to 2024 had achieved significant development for Odisha and brought recognition to the state at both national and international levels.