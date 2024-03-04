Patnaik hikes remuneration of Urdu teachers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal to hike the monthly remuneration of Urdu teachers from Rs 7,400 to Rs 15,000.

These teachers are engaged in Upper Primary (UP), Middle English (ME), and government-fully aided and newly aided high schools of the state.

A release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said the state government has appointed Urdu teachers and Urdu resource teachers on a contractual basis in UP, ME and high schools where there are more than 10 students who have opted for Urdu as their primary language.

The decision will benefit 44 Urdu teachers employed in UP and ME schools, and more than 40 Urdu resource teachers, it said. PTI AAM RBT