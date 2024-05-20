Patnaik holds roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a roadshow in Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly constituency here on Monday evening.

In a specially designed bus, Patnaik canvassed for BJD MLA and MP candidates in the roadshow on Lingaraj temple road in Old Town area in the state capital.

Many BJD supporters, including women, congregated on both sides of the road to greet him.

During his brief speech from the top of the bus, the chief minister reminded people of the BJD's promise to provide free electricity to domestic consumers from July and extending benefits of health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to all.

Patnaik also informed the people about the developmental works undertaken at Jagannath and Lingaraj temples.

BJD has fielded Manmath Routray for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and sitting MLA Ashok Panda for the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly segment. PTI BBM BBM ACD