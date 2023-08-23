Patnaik inaugurates 21 new bus stands in 13 districts

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated 21 new bus stands in 13 districts of the state.

He also laid the foundation stones for the construction of 124 block-level bus stands in 26 districts.

Patnaik said 2 crore people will benefit once all these bus stands are operational.

Patnaik said these bus stands are modern and have facilities for passengers, drivers and transport workers.

To make the drivers more efficient in driving, the chief minister launched the 'Su-Bahaka Yojana'. Around 50,000 drivers will be trained under this programme.

He also inaugurated a driving training center at Palur in Ganjam district.