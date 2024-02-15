Patnaik inaugurates new cancer care centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute (BSCCRI) here to provide quality treatment to patients at an affordable cost.

Set up in association with the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Bengaluru with a cost of Rs 410 crore, the new institute has 750 beds for treatment of patients.

It has a facility for providing radiotherapy to 300 patients and chemotherapy to 150 patients everyday, an official release issued by the CMO said.

Patnaik thanked entrepreneur couple Subrat Bagchi and Susmita Bagchi for their valuable contribution in healthcare to Odisha.

"I am confident that the institute will provide quality services at affordable cost to cancer patients of the state and eastern India," he said.

The Chief Minister said Odisha has emerged as a leading destination in healthcare in eastern region of the country in the last two decades.

"The government has opened medical colleges and strengthened medical services from PHC level in different parts of the state during the period. The strength of doctors and paramedical staff has been increased. As many as 4,000 doctor posts have been appointed this year," he said.

The institute is built over 22 acre of land provided by the government. "It will provide world class services to the patients so that they would not go outside the state," Bagchi said. PTI AAM AAM MNB