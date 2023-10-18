Patnaik inaugurates OPTCL TECH Tower in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a building of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited built at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore.

The role of OPTCL in the state's transmission infrastructure is significant, Patnaik said.

The OPTCL Tech Tower building has been constructed with modern architecture and technology to ensure the safety of the workspace and the building is energy-efficient.

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited is engaged in providing uninterrupted and quality electricity service to the people of Odisha and plays a major role in the progress of the power sector.

In 2000, the state had 16 lakh consumers, but now the consumer base has increased to 97 lakh. While there were only 80 grids in 2000, it is now 194 grid substations. The transformation capacity has increased from 6,125 MVA to 25,800 MVA and the transmission line from 9,400 circuit km to 16,300 circuit km, an official release said. PTI AAM AAM RG