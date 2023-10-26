Patnaik launches ambitious rural welfare scheme in two more Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched his government’s ambitious ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme, aimed at transforming the state's rural landscape, in two more districts.

Advertisment

The Rs 3,397-crore programme was launched in Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts, and it now covers nine out of the 30 districts.

Under the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ (Our Odisha, New Odisha) scheme, seven constituencies of Khurda received a total of Rs 95 crore, where 2,763 projects will be implemented in 190 gram panchayats, an official release said.

In Jagatsinghpur district, Rs 99 crore has been sanctioned for four constituencies, where 2,922 projects will be undertaken in 198 gram panchayats, it said.

Advertisment

Apart from Khurda and Jagatsinghpur, the scheme has been launched in Puri, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Deogarh, Cuttack and Kendrapada districts.

The development of all villages is the goal of the state government, and this programme will make Odisha “a modern, culturally sensitive and progressive state”, Patnaik said.

The CM said his government is also committed to guarantee education and health facilities.

“Every place of worship and heritage site will be developed, which is essential for our future generations,” Patnaik said.

All villages in the state will now have internet connection, science parks, skill development centres and banking facilities, the release added. PTI AAM RBT