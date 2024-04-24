Patnaik launches BJD's poll campaign, pledges to make Odisha No. 1 state by 2036

Hinjili (Odisha), Apr 24 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched his party's campaign for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections and pledged to make Odisha the number one state in the country by 2036.

In the election campaign from his home turf Hinjili, Patnaik targeted the opposition parties and accused them of "obstructing" development work in the state.

"Development is our identity. It is unfortunate that Opposition parties are obstructing it. Be it the Srimandir Parikrama project, Ekamra or Samalei projects, opposition parties have been politicising everything. The opposition is engaged in anti-development propaganda," Patnaik told a huge gathering here.

Noting that none has become successful by opposing development, Patnaik called upon people to make the coming 10 years as the "decade of Odisha".

"The next 10 years will be known as the decade of Odisha. The state will get world’s attention for programme implementation. It will emerge as number one state in the country while celebrating it 100 years of formation as an independent state in 2036. Peace, prosperity and empowerment will be our identity," Patnaik said.

Asserting that BJD, which has been in power since 2000, will continue its victory march on basis of its development programmes and the blessings of the people of the state, Patnaik said, "The double conch is mark of development." Conch is the poll symbol of BJD.

Patnaik also highlighted his government's transformational initiatives and said around 70 lakh women have become drivers of transformation in the state.

"Farmers are getting loans at zero per cent interest in the state. Likewise, Misson Shakti members have so far received Rs 18,000 crore interest-free loan. This is a milestone in the development of Odisha. The BJD is number one in giving women their rights," Patnaik said while wooing 'mothers' (women) to bless the BJD by voting for the conch symbol.

Claiming that Odisha was pioneer in many fields including disaster management, the Chief Minister said the state has been a leader in the field of women empowerment.

Apart from being a food surplus state, Patnaik said Odisha has received a lot of investment. The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) is a unique health assurance scheme in the country while a special budget for farmers is the first-of-its-kind in the nation, he said.

Emphasising on young men and women, Patnaik said the state will introduce a youth budget in the coming days. "The decade 2024-34 will be a golden opportunity for youths. Our budget for the youth will focus on industrial investment, employment generation, and skill development," Patnaik said.

Patnaik addressed two well-attended public meetings, one at Hinjili and another at Shergarh under Aska Parliamentary constituency.

5T (transformation) and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian, senior BJD leaders and ministers and Aska Lok Sabha candidate Ranjita Sahu attended the programmes.

Sources said Patnaik will file nomination from Hinjli on April 30. He will also be contesting from Kantabanji in Bolangir district.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha will be held in four phases from May 13 to June 1. PTI AAM RG AAM MNB