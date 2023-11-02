Patnaik launches ‘Nabin Odisha’ scheme in two districts for rural development

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 306 crore for development of rural areas under the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ (AONO) scheme in Ganjam and Subarnapur districts, officials said.

A total 90,723 projects will be implemented in all the 6,794 gram panchayats across the state, they said.

An amount of Rs 10 lakh will be allocated to every village as part of the scheme, which has a total budget provision of Rs 3,397 crore, they added.

The CM launched the scheme in 12 Assembly constituencies of Ganjam district and two in Subarnapur district.

While the Ganjam assembly segments were granted Rs 251.50 crore, Rs 54.50 crore was sanctioned for two assembly constituencies of Subarnapur district.

In Ganjam district, 5,706 projects in 503 panchayats will be executed. The assembly segments are Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur, Khallikote, Digapahandi, Sorada, Sanakhemundi, Gopalpur, Aska, Chikiti, Hinjili, Polasara and Kabisuryanagar.

In Subarnapur district, 1,419 projects will be implemented in 109 panchayats under six blocks of Sonepur and Biramaharajpur assembly constituencies.

Launching the scheme through video-conference from Bhubaneswar, the chief minister said the villages will have both tradition and technology apart from speedy developments.

The scheme aims at promotion, preservation and protection of the Jagannath culture and tradition of the state, he added.

Internet connectivity, skill development centre, works hub and banking facilities are the other features of the scheme, he said, adding that it will also open up vast opportunities for youths, women and farmers in rural areas.

This apart, Patnaik said primary schools of villages would be roped in under this programme. PTI AAM AAM MNB