Patnaik launches Odisha Transformation Awareness Campaign, folk artists roped in

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) To promote awareness about the state government's schemes and programmes among people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the Odisha Transformation Awareness Campaign through folk arts.

Advertisment

Launching the campaign through virtual mode, Patnaik said around 22,000 folk artists from across the state have been registered to participate in the campaign. More than two lakh programmes would be organised in 51,168 villages during the month-long campaign, he said.

The government has decided to create awareness among the people on 15 different schemes of 10 departments from which the people should get benefit, the chief minister said, adding that all local forms of arts would be utilised for popularising the schemes.

Stating that the government was committed to promote folk artists, the chief minister said that an artists' association formed in Ganjam district in 2010 has meanwhile become a major movement in the area. Now, it has spread to blocks in Ganjam district.

Advertisment

He said the artist associations would also be strengthened like the women's self-help groups.

While interacting with some artists, Patnaik said that they (artists) are like members of his family. "You keep on doing good works and the government will continue to extend all possible support to you," the chief minister told the artists.

During the campaign, the artists will promote awareness about government schemes and programmes through traditional folk dance forms like Danda Nacha, Rasa, Sani Pala, Daskathia, Sankirtan, Ghoda Nacha, Mogal Tamasha, Prahllad Natak, Suang, Ramlila, Khanjani Bhajan, Kendara song, Bhratlila, Sambalpuri dance, Ghumura dance and others.

Besides folk song programmes of Banda, Koya, Santali and Dhemsa tribal communities will also be organised during this ongoing campaign.

The artists will present fact-based narration during the shows and ensure that the people understand that the government has several schemes for them. PTI AAM AAM RG