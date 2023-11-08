Patnaik launches Odisha’s flagship rural welfare scheme in 3 more districts

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (PTI) Asserting that developed villages will be the new identity of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched his government's flagship rural welfare scheme in three more districts, where projects worth Rs 280 crore would be taken up.

Patnaik virtually launched the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ (Our Odisha, New Odisha) scheme in Sundergarh, Dhenkanal and Boudh.

He said that besides development of villages and panchayats, the programme aims at promotion, preservation and protection of the culture and tradition of the state.

Earlier, Chairman of ‘Nabin Odisha’ and 5T (technology-led transformative initiatives) V K Pandian had said the scheme was launched on October 10 with a budget provision of Rs 3,397 crore.

A total of 90,723 projects will be implemented in 6,794 panchayats across the state, and an amount of Rs 10 lakh will be allocated for every village, as part of the programme, officials said. PTI AAM RBT