Patnaik launches revamped BJD website on Biju’s birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) On the occasion of former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the revamped citizen-centric website of the party.

Advertisment

The website (bjdodisha.org.in) showcases multiple pillars of 5T-led transformation across sectors such as women empowerment, inclusive development, tribal welfare, youth & sports, agriculture, IT and investments, BJD MP and General Secretary, Manas Mangaraj said in a statement.

5T is a governance model in Odisha, based on teamwork, transparency, technology and time leading to transformation.

The website also underscores the party’s commitment towards strengthening people’s voices, making them a partner in the state’s progress, Mangaraj said.

Advertisment

A separate section is dedicated to citizen welfare, where the party has listed all state government schemes, the MP said.

The BJD organized cycle rallies and walkathons in different assembly constituencies across the state to remember the legendary leader.

The party leaders paid floral tributes to the statues of the statesman.

Advertisment

The leaders also distributed fruits in hospitals and old-age homes.

A freedom fighter and a prominent regional satrap who was a key member of the anti-Congress alliances for decades, Biju Patnaik served as Odisha chief minister twice and was also a Union minister.

His son Naveen Patnaik founded the BJD following his death in 1997 and has been the state's chief minister since 2000. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN