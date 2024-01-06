Patnaik launches Rs 120 crore sports projects in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched infrastructure projects valued at more than Rs 120 crore which will boost the development of sports in the western region of Sambalpur.

Patnaik inaugurated the Burla indoor stadium and laid the foundation stone for Sambalpur Football Academy and Sambalpur University sports complex, including Hockey Stadium virtually.

While praising the sports culture in Sambalpur, Patnaik expressed hope that these facilities will further strengthen the sports development in the district.

He also mentioned that football is popular in Sambalpur and therefore, Sambalpur Football Academy is being established to provide top-quality coaching and competition facilities for the local talents.

The Burla Indoor Stadium features four badminton courts and a seating capacity for over 400 spectators.

The centralised AC facility also has players’ changing rooms, a first aid room, a gym, and multipurpose halls that can accommodate other indoor games such as carom, chess and fencing.

The playing arena is well-equipped with wooden synthetic flooring and BWF recommended sports lighting system to provide an international experience to the players, an official said adding that the stadium has been built at Rs 32 including funding from MCL for Rs 10.35 crore and the Government of India for Rs 7.5 crore.

This apart, the upcoming Sports Complex at Sambalpur University will have a hockey stadium with a Category 1 FIH certified synthetic hockey turf, an FIH-recommended sports lighting system and a gallery that can accommodate around 3000 spectators, including seating for differently-abled people.

Additionally, the hockey stadium will have players' facilities, gymnasium and dignitary seating.

It will also have a 1000-seater multipurpose indoor stadium, with an arena of BWF standard badminton courts, which will accommodate volleyball, basketball, kho kho and various indoor sports like table tennis and combat sports.

The multipurpose indoor stadium will feature a fitness centre, a dedicated weightlifting hall, offices, coach rooms, and a medical room.

It will be equipped to host regional level competitions. The state government is investing Rs 70 crore in this project, the official said.

Similarly, the Sambalpur Football Academy will feature a FIFA-sized natural turf with a floodlight system, as well as a facility building with a gallery that can accommodate 1000 spectators.

Additionally, the campus will have a Kabaddi court. The state government is investing Rs 17 crore in this project. PTI AAM AAM NN