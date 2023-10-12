Patnaik launches Rs 3,178cr bus scheme for rural areas, inaugurates projects in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha), Oct 12 (PTI) Reaffirming his government’s commitment for development of the state's remote areas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the affordable bus service under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme here besides initiating development projects worth Rs 793 crore in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district.

Patnaik, who undertook a one-day visit to Malkangiri district, flagged off 36 buses under the scheme in the district which aims to connect all the 111 gram panchayats with the district headquarters and the state capital.

The state government will operate at least 1,000 buses in the rural areas with an allocated budget of Rs 3,178 crore under the scheme.

In the first phase, LAccMI bus services will be introduced in rural areas of six tribal-dominated and inaccessible districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Gajapati. The buses will ply from panchayats to block headquarters and from block headquarters to district headquarters.

These buses will also ply to Bonda Ghati, the home of PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal group) people in Malkangiri district.

Launching the service, Patnaik purchased the first ticket at Rs 10 and undertook a 2km bus journey from Malkangiri town to MV-03.

The chief minister recalled that earlier he had launched welfare schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and Rs 1-a-kilogram rice scheme from Malkangiri.

"Malkangiri is very close to my heart and I want the people in this part of the state not to face difficulties in mobility," he said, adding that he had got the idea of introducing the Rs 10 lakh health insurance scheme for women across the state following a suggestion by a woman in Malkangiri.

The chief minister said people’s transportation difficulties in the district came to his knowledge from the feedback from the CMO’s grievances meeting. "Once the people get transportation facilities, the economic activities will increase in rural pockets, patients can easily reach hospitals, students to schools and colleges besides women being able to visit offices and markets," Patnaik said.

The chief minister during the visit inaugurated 18 different welfare projects worth Rs 192 core and laid foundation stones for 96 other projects worth Rs 601.22 crore. "I hope these projects will come up with cooperation of all the people," Patnaik said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB