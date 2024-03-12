Patnaik lays foundation for model jail near Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation for a Model Jail at Jamujhari near Bhubaneswar.

The new model jail at Jamujhari has been designed to address different concerns.

A lot of research and study of many prisons has been done before preparing the plan for this transformational prison, Patnaik said after laying the foundation stone.

The model prison will be completely automated, with state-of-art security features, IP-based surveillance, e-court rooms, multiple VC facilities, he said.

"This environment-friendly prison with net-zero carbon emission, zero discharge will have separate wards for each category of inmates", the chief minister said, adding that the model jail will provide the inmates, a vastly improved living conditions, and easy access to essential health care and educational resources.

Patnaik said: "We believe that the war against crime is best fought by promoting reform and rehabilitation. I hope this model jail will provide the inmates sufficient opportunities to reform into productive members of society upon release".

Stating that the prisons play a very critical role in our criminal justice system, Patnaik said it not only imprison criminals, but provide the inmates an opportunity to reform, to learn, and to reintegrate them into society as productive and law-abiding citizens.

For too long, outdated and overcrowded prison facilities have provided limited scope for reforms and have been a stumbling block in our efforts to provide a humane and safe environment for the inmates, he said. PTI AAM AAM RG