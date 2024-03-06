Patnaik lays foundation for Rs 100cr Adivasi Bhawan in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Mar 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Odisha’s maiden 'Adivasi Bhawan' at Gothapatana here.

Advertisment

Estimated to be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 100 crore, the facility will serve as a versatile centre for deliberation, meetings, conferences, and the showcasing of tribal art, culture, and development initiatives.

Dedicated to the tribal populace of the state, it is envisioned to be the focal point for tribal gatherings, contributing to the realisation of 'Nabin Odisha, Sashakt Odisha' (New Odisha, Strong Odisha), Patnaik said in a statement.

The ST & SC Development, Minorities, and Backward Classes Welfare Department, catering primarily to the needs of 22.85 per cent of the state's population, highlighted the repeated demand for this proposed facility from all communities.

Advertisment

Once completed, the Adivasi Bhawan will benefit tribal people from 64 ST categories, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The facility will include accommodation facilities, conference halls, and an outlet for Adisha with Koraput Coffee Café.

Managed as a project under the State Level Administrative Unit for the Special Development Council (SDC), this multifaceted facility will address the needs of indigenous people, offering accommodation to visiting tribals and promoting cultural sensitivity and access to services.

The bhawan is envisioned to provide a comfortable stay for tribal community members, respecting their distinct cultural practices, dietary preferences, and social norms, thereby ensuring a more inclusive environment, the statement added.

Moreover, it will serve as a convenient base for accessing essential services and resources in Bhubaneswar, offering information and assistance regarding healthcare, education, government offices, and other amenities, it added.

Additionally, the Bhawan will exhibit artifacts, traditional textiles, and other art forms for display and sale, enriching the cultural experience and promoting the region's artistic heritage, the statement said. PTI AAM AAM MNB