Patnaik, Majhi speak to Indian men's hockey team members, congratulate them

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to members of the Indian men's hockey team through video conferencing and congratulated them for winning bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Amit Rohidas, who hails from the state, Rs 15 lakh for other players and Rs 10 lakh for supporting staffers, also held telephonic conversations with the team members.

"Many, many congratulations to the Indian team from all of us in Odisha and in fact the whole of India. Very, very well done. We are so proud of you," Patnaik said during the conversation.

The Indian players also cheered Patnaik by chanting 'Jai Jagannath' and thanked him for promoting hockey.

Patnaik also recalled his government's efforts for the betterment of hockey.

Majhi also spoke to Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, who hails from Odisha.

He congratulated all the team members for winning the prestigious bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking in Odia with Rohidas, Majhi hailed him as a pride of the state and the entire country and prayed to Lord Jagannath for a bright future for all the team members.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, he said, "This bronze medal is the reflection of our long years of dedication toward hockey. Every individual of Odisha is proud of this victory. The hockey players have created a special place in our hearts. I have invited all of them to Odisha." This victory of the Indian men's hockey team will encourage the budding athletes of Odisha, he added.

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris. PTI AAM BBM ACD