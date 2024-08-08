Patnaik, Majhi speak to Indian men's hockey team members through video calls, congratulate them

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to members of the Indian men's hockey team through video conferencing and congratulated them for winning bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also spoke to the team members through video conferencing.

"Many, many congratulations to the Indian team from all of us in Odisha and in fact the whole of India. Very, very well done. We are so proud of you," Patnaik said during the conversation.

The Indian players also cheered Patnaik by chanting 'Jai Jagannath' and thanked him for promoting hockey.

Patnaik also recalled his government's efforts for the betterment of hockey. PTI AAM ACD