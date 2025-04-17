Patnaik makes veiled attack on BJP govt in Odisha, says attempts made to change history

Bhubaneswar, Apr 17 (PTI) Launching a veiled attack on the BJP government in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday alleged that efforts are being made to change history to demean the contribution and sacrifice of great sons.

Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, said this while addressing party workers observing the 28th death anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the regional party, the Biju Janta Dal, is named.

He referred to a series of attacks on the statues of Biju Patnaik in different places of the state and the state BJP government delinking the former chief minister's (Biju) birthday from the Panchayati Raj Dibas.

After 30 years the BJP government stopped the celebration of Panchayati Raj Dibas on the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik. This apart, the BJP government has also changed the title of certain schemes named after Biju Patnaik during the BJD tenure, he said.

Without directly naming the BJP, Patnaik said, "Now some people are making deliberate attempts to demean the contribution and sacrifice of our great sons. Attempts are also being made to change history. But they should remember that history reflects the connecting experience of a nation over a period of time. It cannot be changed at anybody’s pleasure." Patnaik, a five-time former chief minister of Odisha suggested those people (attempting to change history) to concentrate more on welfare activities and add a new chapter to the developmental history of Odisha.

He claimed that the BJD government from 2000 to 2024 achieved significant development for Odisha and brought recognition to the state at both national and international levels.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal reacting to Patnaik's statement said, "We have great respect for Biju Patnaik. He was a great son of the soil. We paid our tributes to him on his death anniversary today. Patnaik's remark is politically motivated and not expected from a five-time former chief minister." Samal also asked whether this was Patnaik's own statement or if somebody else made him speak these words. "If it is his own statement, then Patnaik should rethink about it," he said.