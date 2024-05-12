Advertisment
Patnaik manipulated like puppet by ex-bureaucrat: Baijayant Panda

NewsDrum Desk
Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and the party's candidate for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, Baijayant Panda, on Sunday alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was being "manipulated like a puppet" by a former bureaucrat.

Taking to X, Panda, the BJP national vice-president, said, "It is extremely sad to see Odisha's CM being manipulated like a puppet by his ex-bureaucrat, now 'politician' handler." "Contrast the AI-generated 'video messages' with actually recorded videos of his (e.g. from a helicopter or rare public appearance). There is a heaven and hell difference. People (and media), please do not condone such manipulation and elder-abuse," he added.

"Insist on CM's live announcements or recordings in your presence. OR ELSE label all those AI-generated messages as such. The people of Odisha have a right to know who is telling them what," the four-time former MP said.

Responding to Panda's X post, BJD MP and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra posted, "Mr Panda has just come out of hospital and with an eye operation. I am not sure what has gone wrong with your intelligence, artificial or real. Please get well soon." PTI AAM AAM ACD

