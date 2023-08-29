Patnaik not to participate in Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year, an official statement said on Tuesday. "Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, he will not participate in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations tomorrow due to other engagements," a statement issued by the CMO said.

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the state on Rakhi Purnima on Wednesday including Sri Baladev Jew Temple in Kendrapara while it will be observed in a big way in Shree Jagannath temple on Thursday.

The festival is also called Gamha Purnima or Rakhi Purnima in Odisha and the festival marks the birthday of Lord Balabhadra. PTI AAM AAM RG