Patnaik opens Eco Retreat in four tourist destinations

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Eco Retreat for tourists at four exotic destinations.

The four tourist destinations are Putsil in Koraput district, Daringbadi in Kandhamal, Satkosia in Angul district and Hirakud in Sambalpur district.

Inaugurating the event, Patnaik on Wednesday said: "After having successfully organized four editions, Odisha government's flagship tourism product Eco Retreat has been highly appreciated by travel and tourism fraternity for its sustainable model incorporating best practices in waste to wealth and holistic resource management while offering tourists a more refined leisure hospitality akin to star category resorts." After the success of the first edition in 2019 at Ramchandi Beach near Konark, in 2020 the event was introduced in four new destinations in Baliput (Satkosia), Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi and Hirakud apart from Konark. In 2022, two more additions in Putsil (Koraput) and Sonapur Beach were introduced.

This year it is back in a much bigger way with exciting water sports and other recreational activities. Eco Retreat Bhitarkanika and Sonapur Beach will be inaugurated on December 1 and Eco Retreat Konark on December 15, an official said.

The Eco Retreats are strategically positioned in ecologically sensitive areas, and Odisha Tourism has taken measures to ensure that the tourism activities in these destinations have a minimal impact on the natural environment, said Lelin Mohanty, chairman of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC).

All the Eco Retreats at these 4 destinations have 25 tents each and are equipped with exciting activities.

Mohanty said tourists visiting these destinations this winter can experience 5-star facilities through glamorous camps amidst the lap of nature. Various activities like guided tours, adventure activities like water sports, paragliding are included to make their stay memorable. PTI AAM RG