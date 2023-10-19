Patnaik, Pradhan congratulate Raghubar Das, the new Odisha Guvovernor of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday congratulated Raghubar Das on being appointed as the governor of the state.

Advertisment

“… Looking forward to working with him towards the state’s development and people’s welfare. Wish him a successful tenure,” Patnaik posted on 'X'.

“Hon’ble Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has congratulated Shri @dasraghubar on being appointed as next Governor of #Odisha and wished him a successful tenure ahead,” Governor of Odisha said in X.

Das, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, will replace Prof Ganeshi Lal whose tenure ended in May this year.

Advertisment

Congratulating Das on his new appointment, Pradhan posted in X , “His experience and administrative capabilities will be beneficial for the prosperity and well-being of people of Odisha. I wish him a successful tenure in fulfilling aspirations and serving Odisha.” Das, the first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019, was born on May 3, 1955 at Bhalubasa. His father worked as labourer in Jamshedpur. After completing his schooling from Bhalubasa Harijan High School in Jamshedpur and graduated in science.

He earned a degree in law after passing out from Jamshedpur Cooperative College. Das’ political career started from the student movement of 1976-77. He was jailed during emergency and become a member of Janata Party in 1977 and later joined the BJP.

In 2004, he was appointed the BJP state president of the newly-carved Jharkhand. He became a minister of the state for the first time in the Babulal Marandi government and again in subsequent two governments led by Arjun Munda. He was the deputy chief minister in the Shibu Soren-led government in 2009. PTI AAM KK AAM KK