Patnaik praises Team Odisha for getting gold at IITF-2023

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Team Odisha for bagging the gold award at the India International Trade Fair (IITF 2023).

Odisha's Information and Public Relations Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat, Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and Director Saroj Samal met the chief minister on Tuesday and showed the gold award Odisha Mandap received at the end of the 14-day IITF in New Delhi, a release issued by the CMO said.

The chief minister advised the department to continue its good work and make the state's outreach programmes successful with new, better communication strategies.

The Odisha Mandap at IITF attracted over 5 lakh visitors.

The Odisha Mandap had displayed the maritime trade glory of Odisha along with the rich art, culture and sculpture. The display was stunningly beautiful getting a positive appraisal from the jury, the release added. PTI AAM RG