Patnaik ridicules BJP's 'people's government' claim, says public suffering in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday ridiculed Odisha's BJP government's claim of being a "people's government", and accused the Mohan Charan Majhi dispensation of focusing only on speeches and publicity instead of real development.

Patnaik was addressing party leaders and workers at the 'Jan Jagaran Abhijaan' at Sankha Bhawan, the BJD's state headquarters here.

"The BJP government was formed only a year ago and it is claiming to be a people's government. But, where are the people? Development is not achieved only by long speeches and huge advertisements," he said.

Stating that the people have been the worst sufferers in the last one year of BJP rule in the state, Odisha's former five-time chief minister alleged that farmers, women and youth are suffering, and that there is no sign of any development.

Alleging that the health service system has completely collapsed in Odisha, Patnaik said 90 per cent of the state's population was getting benefits of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) during the BJD government.

"Now, Ayushman Bharat scheme has been launched, but people are not getting medicines, and they cannot receive treatment in hospitals without paying money," Patnaik alleged.

Claiming that the posts of chief district medical officer (CDMO) in 19 of the 30 districts of Odisha are vacant, Patnaik said thousands of people are being harassed.

"These people include cancer patients, elderly persons and poor people. This is the success of the present government," he said.

On the issue of women empowerment, Patnaik claimed that during his tenure, 70 lakh women were empowered through Mission Shakti.

"The present government has weakened women's empowerment. Weakening the Mission Shakti movement is the success of the present government," he alleged.

Patnaik said that during the BJD rule, Mission Shakti had brought glory to the state but now, "women and mothers are being harassed" in banks, and they are not getting work in government offices.

He accused the BJP government in the state of obstructing the empowerment of mothers, calling it the biggest mistake of the current administration.

Referring to the state of farmers, Patnaik said that the BJP, before coming to power, had made promises of protecting farmers' interests during paddy procurement.

"However, the farmers are now being exploited by millers due to lack of government support, and are struggling to access agricultural loans. Irrigation projects, which reached record levels under the BJD government, have been halted by the current dispensation," he alleged.

Alleging that the farmers are at the mercy of millers, Patnaik said, "Who will the farmers appeal to? Farmers are being harassed while seeking agricultural loans." "They claim it to be a people's government, but people are suffering. Now people are getting aware of all these things," he alleged.

On the state's economic management, Patnaik said when he took over the reins of Odisha in 2000, the BJD government inherited a state with an Rs 18,000 crore loan burden and overdraft.

"By 2024, BJD left a treasury surplus of Rs 45,000 crore. The current government is now running on record loans," Patnaik claimed.

Patnaik further said that in 2005-06, a total of 63.83 per cent of Odisha's population was poor but the proportion reduced to 11.07 per cent in 2023.

"During the BJD rule, 1.02 crore people had risen above the poverty line. There was a visible improvement in all development indicators like IMR, MMR and others," Patnaik said.

He said as a responsible opposition party, the BJD is with the people and will always come forward for the welfare of the people and the progress of Odisha. He called upon the party leaders and workers to continue serving the people.

Reacting to Patnaik's statement, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, "Let them (BJD) go to people and tell what they had done in 15 years. The BJP was part of the coalition government led by BJD from 2000 to 2009. They ruled the state alone for 15 years. We are also going to people and informing them about our achievements in one year." PTI AAM AAM ACD