Patnaik ridicules Odisha govt, says 'double-engine' going in reverse direction

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday criticised the BJP government's first full-fledged Budget for 2025-26, claiming that the "double engine" administration is moving in reverse.

Reacting to the state budget presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Patnaik said, "A very large sum of money from the last Budget hasn’t been spent. Industrial growth is declining, and so are state finances. It seems the double-engine government is going in reverse gear." Patnaik further alleged that the economic growth of the state had decreased under the double-engine government (the BJP government in Odisha and the Centre).

He also pointed out the lack of development in the farms and fields since the BJP came to power, stating that farmers are suffering and dying by suicide while rising costs are hitting the general public.

Patnaik noted the increasing unemployment rate and the distress among women members of Mission Shakti.

He questioned the purpose of the Budget if funds are not being utilised, saying, "Spending is very low. What is the meaning of the Budget if you are unable to spend money?" Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam termed the Budget a "political document," asserting that it had little to do with economics.

He criticised the Budget for not addressing major issues such as unemployment, price rise, and farmers' problems.