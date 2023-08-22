Patnaik sanctions Rs 101cr for construction of 3 bridges in Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 101 crore for the construction of three bridges to fast-track development activities in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district, benefiting 37,000 people in the region. The three bridges will be constructed in the tribal-dominated Chitrakonda block in the district, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Advertisment

Patnaik had earlier launched 'Setu Yojana' for socio-economic transformation and upliftment for Swabhiman Anchal, formerly known as the hotbed of Maoists.

"One bridge will be constructed over Khaliagarh canal from Yantri to Dhakpadar road at Rs 20 crore for the people of Pansput and Yantri Gram Panchayat," he said.

Another bridge will be built over Kumudaguda river from Ghanbedha to Kodigandhi road for which Rs 27 crore will be spent.

Advertisment

People of Pansput, Yantri and Andrapalli gram panchayats will benefit from the project, the CMO said.

The third bridge, which will connect Biseguda to Yantri, will be built over the Machhkund river.

The government will spend Rs 54 crore for the 372-metre-long bridge. PTI AAM BDC