Patnaik seeks Centre’s intervention to trace missing Odisha seafarer

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed concern over the disappearance of an Odisha seafarer near Mauritius since February 3 and sought the Centre's intervention to trace him.

The seafarer, identified as Sarthak Mohapatra, went missing on February 3 while onboard a vessel in mid-ocean near Mauritius.

"Deeply concerned about the disappearance of Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra from #Odisha. My thoughts are with his family," Patnaik wrote on X.

He urged the Directorate General of Shipping, and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to extend urgent assistance and coordinate with all stakeholders to support the family and expedite search efforts.

Patnaik also prayed for Sarthak’s safe return.

Following information about the incident, the Odisha government has taken up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the MEA, the Ministry of Shipping and the Directorate General of Shipping, seeking an immediate inquiry, said principal resident commissioner Vishal Gagan.

On Thursday, an official from the shipping company visited Sarthak’s home and met his family members.

Sarthak’s mother Rashmita Mohapatra has lodged a missing person report at Saheednagar police station here. PTI BBM BBM MNB