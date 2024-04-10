Patnaik seeks public opinion for preparing BJD’s poll manifesto

Bhubaneswar, Apr 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister and ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged people to provide inputs for preparation of the party’s manifesto for the simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Patnaik also constituted a 38-member 'manifesto committee' headed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu.

“The panel will have discussions with various sections of society... and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards a ‘New Odisha, Empowered Odisha’,” Patnaik said in an official notification.

Senior party leader Amar Patnaik was appointed as convenor of the committee, while Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra will be the co-convenor, officials said.

General elections and assembly polls will be held in Odisha between May 13 and June 1.

The state has 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. PTI AAM RBT