Patnaik seeks SIT probe, judicial inquiry into 'sexual harassment' of woman in Odisha Police custody

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of an army officer's fiancé in police custody.

Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the assembly, condemned the incident and termed it as “very shocking”.

"All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station here. This is very very shocking news of violence that was meted out to both of them and the alleged sexual assault on the Major's fiancé. We demand a full judicial inquiry into this matter and action must be taken very quickly," Patnaik said.

The BJD chief said his party condemned the "heinous" act and expected the BJP government to take the strongest possible action against all those involved.

"The way an Army Major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur Police Station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shaken the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving Army Officer and a lady within #Odisha," Patnaik wrote on X.

The Odisha Police had on Wednesday suspended five personnel in connection with the alleged assault of an army officer and "molestation" of his fiancé at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to an order issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania, the five police personnel have been suspended on the charge of gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, a group of women activists held a dharna in front of the Police Bhavan here on Friday, demanding arrest of the accused police personnel involved in the alleged sexual harassment of the Army officer's fiancé.

"During our government we had the system of #MoSarkar in which Chief Minister, Ministers and Senior Officers would call the citizens to take feedback on their visits to government offices, including police stations and hospitals, whether they were treated with dignity and professional conduct.

"This BJP government has immediately stopped the pro-people initiative of Mo Sarkar and the consequences are visible," Patnaik claimed. He said the incident indicates "incompetence" of the BJP government in the state.

Referring to the "assault" on an Odia officer allegedly by Governor Raghubar Das’ son, Patnaik said, “The day, the BJP government refused to take action against the governor’s son on a serious case of assault, others got emboldened." “I still urge for action to be taken by this government against the Governor’s son. I demand a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into this grave incident against an army major and the lady,” he said.

The army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancé had approached Bharatpur Police Station early on Sunday to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

At the police station, the duo got engaged in a quarrel with the personnel over the registration of an FIR.

The woman, who was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody.

She was on Thursday released on bail granted by the high court.

The woman, who is at present undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, said some more personnel arrived at the police station on that night and asked her friend to write a complaint.

"I don't know what happened, they put him in the lockup. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me," she alleged on Thursday.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of a policewoman when she tried to get hold of her neck.

The police personnel then put her in a room after tying her hands and legs, she alleged.

"After some time, a male officer opened the doors and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time you want to remain silent," the woman alleged.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Women sought an action taken report from the DGP.

A formal letter has been sent to the DGP, requesting an action taken report within 3 days. Urgent disciplinary action is expected," the NCW posted on X.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Chandaka Police Station against unidentified persons who allegedly misbehaved with the army officer and the woman. PTI AAM AAM BDC