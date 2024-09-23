Patnaik slams BJP govt over law & order situation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed concern over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state under the BJP government.

Patnaik said this while meeting BJD MLAs and leaders of Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts here.

The BJD president called upon the party leaders and workers to work jointly and serve the people as the law and order situation has been "deteriorating" in the state.

"During our government, many developmental activities were being done and the law and order situation was well under the control of the government," Patnaik said.

He also suggested to party leaders to serve the people. "We can return to power again if we fight for the rights of the people," Patnaik said.

When BJD leaders from Nabarangpur district drew the attention of Patnaik on the recent rape and murder of a minor tribal girl in Tentulikhunti block, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly said: "This is happening not only in your district but in different places." Alleging that the police hesitate to tack action against the culprits of the rape and murder of the tribal minor girl, the Nabarangpur district leaders informed Patnaik that they have given a call for a 12 hour bandh on September 26.

While expressing concern over rape incidents in different parts of the state, the BJD president pointed out to the alleged gang rape of two minor girls in Rourkela.

On Friday, while making a statement on the alleged custodial torture of an army officer and his fiancee at Bharatpur police station Patnaik had stated that the way an army officer and a lady were treated in Bharatpur police station is shocking and beyond comprehension.

"The manner in which police allegedly treated them has shocked the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving army officer and a lady within Odisha," Patnaik said.

Senior BJP leader and Odisha Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said: "The BJD government led by former CM Naveen Patnaik was in power for 24 years. Had it worked efficiently, the state would have become violence-free. The BJD government has set up model police stations. Our BJP government will try to create model police officers." "Many women were tortured during the BJD government. No action was taken against BJD leaders even as they were involved in several cases," Pujari said. PTI AAM AAM RG