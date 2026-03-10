Patnaik slams Odisha govt's 'silence' over safety of Odias in West Asia

Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday raised questions on the alleged "silence" of Odisha government when lakhs of people from the state are stranded in West Asia due to the disruption of air connectivity amid escalating conflict.

Patnaik, who on March 2 had advised the state's BJP government to take measures for safe evacuation of Odia people from the conflict zone, on Tuesday in a social media post said that air routes are closed, flights are being cancelled, and borders are shut as well.

"In such difficult circumstances, it is the duty of the Odisha government to safely bring back all Odias. However, the government's failure to show any such urgency, to take swift steps, is only making their plight even more difficult. Why is the government remaining silent? Patnaik asked in a post on X.

Noting that he can feel the fear and anxiety of the millions of Odias trapped in the midst of the horrific war in the Middle East, Patnaik said that, beginning from labourers to students, professionals, tourists, and travellers, they are all extremely terrified. Even their families and loved ones back in Odisha are sitting here, anxiously awaiting their return, Patnaik, a former five-time chief minister, said.

The BJD president also asked, "Where has that pompous speech on 'Odia Asmita' gone? Can't it stand firmly with the people of Odisha in such a difficult time?" He said the Odisha government should stop making tall talk and immediately take firm steps to safely bring back all Odias from the war zone. "Swift and timely action will provide reassurance to every Odia and save many lives," the BJD president said.

Though the exact number of Odia people stranded in Iran and other key Gulf countries is not assessed so far, the non-resident Odias in Dubai (UAE), Doha (Qatar) and Manama (Bahrain) have contacted their families and informed them about their safety, though under the tense situation, an official said.

Sources said that with flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians, including Odias, are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.

The situation in West Asia turned grave in the wake of the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Meanwhile, replying to a question in the Assembly, Odisha's Labour & Employees State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Tuesday informed the House that the state government, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during the last two years, has brought back 158 Odia people facing difficulties in different countries.

The minister said the workers who migrated to foreign countries are being controlled through the Immigration Act of the Government of India. The people were rescued from countries including Myanmar, Dubai, Laos, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Sudan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia and Liberia and others. PTI AAM BBM AAM RG