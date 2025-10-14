Patnaik to appear in public on 79th birthday, join BJD yatra on Oct 16

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) After keeping himself away from public events for several months due to health issues, opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik is all set to reappear in public on his 79th birth day on October 16 and join the party’s annual Jan Sampark Padyatra.

On the day, Odisha’s five-time chief minister is scheduled to lead the party’s march at Ganga Nagar Palli under Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly segment, said BJD’s Bhubaneswar district president Ashok Panda.

The regional outfit in a statement also appealed to the people to join the BJD’s march.

During the annual and month-long padyatra programme, the BJD while in power used to highlight the state’s welfare schemes among people. Now in Opposition, for the first time, the BJD will highlight the alleged failure of the BJP government, Panda said.

Sources said that Patnaik may address the public on the day before walking some steps on the Jan Sampark Padyatra.

“From the state capital, Patnaik may give some message to the people of Nuapada where the by-poll is slated to be held on November 11,” a senior leader said.

Patnaik was ill for some time during the last three months and underwent treatment both in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. After his recovery, he stayed in Delhi for about a month and returned to Bhubaneswar on October 10. Therefore, he could not attend the last Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Panda said the former CM has also decided to visit the SOS Village in Khandagiri area and spend time with its residents, and distribute sweets to children.

The SOS Children's Villages in Bhubaneswar is run by a non-governmental organization that provides care for parentless and abandoned children and supports vulnerable families. PTI AAM NN