Patnaik to take care of studies of both daughters of BMC worker murdered in broad daylight

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) Former Odisha chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has announced that he would bear the expenses of studies of both minor daughters of the BMC employee who was killed here in broad daylight a few days ago.

The 36-year-old man, Sahadev Nayak, was a supervisor of sanitation workers engaged by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He was also a “Police Mitra” and helped the police deal with drug trafficking in the city. He was killed in Bhubaneswar on January 8.

The former chief minister and leader of opposition in the Odisha Assembly also provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the deceased’s family.

"I met Naveen Patnaik and he has given me Rs 50,000 to perform the last rites of my husband and assured me that he would take care of the studies of my daughters," the deceased BMC worker's wife told reporters.

She met Patnaik at Naveen Niwas on Saturday.

Sahadev Nayak had gone to Naveen Niwas with his family and wished the BJD president on the occasion of the New Year.

The leader of the opposition also expressed his commitment to stand with the deceased's family in their fight for justice regarding the murder.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five people, including two women, in connection with Nayak’s murder.

The BMC has also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his family and offered a job as a sanitary supervisor to his spouse.