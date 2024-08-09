Patnaik to tour Odisha from November to meet people, BJD workers

Bhubaneswar, Aug 9 (PTI) After meeting his political career's first defeat, BJD president Naveen Patnaik decided to undertake a statewide tour starting in November to meet people and party workers.

The decision was taken at the BJD's first state coordination committee meeting chaired by senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra on Thursday, a party statement said.

Earlier, Patnaik had formed a 15-member committee to coordinate with the districts and oversee all the activities of the party in the absence of the state officebearers. The BJD president had dissolved the state office bearers' panel.

During the coordination committee's first meeting, Patnaik said he should personally undertake a tour across the state and meet people and party workers to boost their morale after defeat to the BJP in the assembly elections.

He asked leaders to remain active in public service and engaged in social media to inform people about the party's plans and programmes.

The state coordination committee led by Debi Prasad Mishra met Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and discussed the party programmes.

Patnaik said, "The people of Odisha have continuously blessed the Biju Janata Dal for 24 years, so we are all indebted to them." He advised party leaders to work hard and continue serving the people.

The committee headed by Mishra also proposed to the BJD president for organisational restructuring.

This apart, the committee has also suggested Patnaik to reorganise the party's youth, students' and women's wings.