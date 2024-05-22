Patnaik under captivity, wants to make Pandian next CM: Union minister Giriraj Singh

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is being held captive by a coterie, and that he plans to appoint V K Pandian as the next CM.

Singh made these allegations while participating in a road show to campaign for his cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.

Accusing the state of being controlled by a mafia, Singh said, "He (Patnaik) comes, speaks for two minutes, and then leaves. He has been kidnapped and is being held captive." Singh targeted Patnaik's close aide Pandian, claiming that Patnaik had previously said he would step down as CM once he turned 75.

"Naveen babu said 20-25 years ago that he would retire at 75. Now he is 77 and planning to make Pandian the next CM. I urge the people of Odisha to vote for BJP to preserve Odia Asmita and ensure that a native takes charge of the state," Singh said.

Speaking to reporters in Sambalpur, Singh alleged that BJD lacked leaders. "Naveen babu only has Pandian and Bobby (Pranab Prakash Das), while the BJP has numerous leaders campaigning for their candidates," he said.

Criticising the BJD government for halting Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Sambalpur, Singh said, "If we can't celebrate Hanuman Jayanti here, where should we go? Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Malaysia?" He promised that once the BJP government is established in Odisha, people will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti without fear.

Singh also brought up the Ratna Bhandar issue and accused the state's BJD government of mismanaging the affairs of Puri's Jagannath Temple.

He praised Pradhan as "Bikas Purush" and predicted that he would win the Sambalpur seat by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Sambalpur is set to vote on May 25 with Pradhan facing BJD's organisational secretary and heavyweight Pranab Prakash Das, as well as Congress' Nagendra Pradhan.

The BJD has not responded to Singh's statement.

Meanwhile, actor Arun Govil, known for his role as Ram in Ramayan serial, joined the BJP's campaign and rallied for the party's candidates in Champua and Telkoi in Keonjhar district, as well as held a road show in Dhenkanal district.

Govil expressed confidence in the BJP's performance in Odisha, saying, "Everyone wants the country to progress, and there is no better alternative than BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw campaigned in Balasore Lok Sabha seat for party candidate Pratap Sarangi.

Campaigning took place in six LS seats — Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seats — and 42 Assembly segments under their jurisdiction where voting is scheduled for May 25. PTI AAM AAM MNB