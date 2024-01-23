Patnaik visits Puri Jagannath temple, walks along heritage corridor

Puri, Jan 23 (PTI) Days after unveiling the Rs 800 crore heritage corridor project around the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday visited the 12th century shrine on Tuesday and prayed for the welfare of the people of Odisha.

Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or the Temple Heritage Corridor project aims at providing improved amenities to devotees.

Patnaik bowed his head before the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, a priest assisting him said.

The chief minister also experienced the new facilities made available to the devotees on January 17.

Expressing satisfaction over the project, Patnaik said it will give a spiritual environment to devotees for generations.

Accompanied by his close aide and 5T (transformational) and Nabin Odisha programmes chairman V K Pandian, the chief minister spent about 20 minutes inside the temple. PTI AAM NN