Patnaik’s brother rushes to Bhubaneswar, speaks to doctors about ailing Naveen’s health

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) Prem Patnaik, the brother of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik, on Friday came to Bhubaneswar from Delhi and discussed with doctors about the treatment of the former Odisha chief minister.

Naveen Patnaik was discharged from a hospital here on Wednesday evening after recovering from dehydration.

The leader of the opposition’s in the state assembly’s office released a video showing Prem discussing with doctors in the presence of Naveen Patnaik and his close aide VK Pandian at Navin Nivas, the residence of the BJD chief.

Prem is the elder son of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the previous ruling party of the state was named.

Naveen Patnaik was admitted to the private hospital on Sunday evening.

The 78-year-old former CM, who is a bachelor, stays alone at Naveen Nivas here while his elder brother and his family stay in Delhi. Their sister Gita Mehta died in 2023.

Prem was all along with his brother at a hospital in Mumbai when the BJD president underwent spine surgery in June. He was discharged in early July.

After the surgery, Prem Patnaik shared updates on Naveen Patnaik’s health condition through video messages and expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes.

Now that Naveen again became ill, his brother came to Bhubaneswar to inquire about his health and discussed it with the treating doctors.