Patnaik's health condition significantly improved, says hospital

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (PTI) The health condition of BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has significantly improved, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Tuesday.

Patnaik, the former chief minister, is fully stable, talking to doctors, and doing well, it said.

"There has been a significant improvement in the health condition of Shri Naveen Patnaik," it added.

Patnaik, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare on Sunday evening due to dehydration.

He was shifted from the observation room to a cabin on Monday.

In a video message on Monday, Patnaik said the hospital staff were taking "wonderful" care of him.

He asked his anxious supporters to meet him at the Naveen Niwas after his discharge from the hospital.

His supporters from across the state had thronged the hospital.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said, "Visitors were not allowed into Patnaik's room as per the doctor's advice. I met his close aide VK Pandian, his wife Sujata and other leaders of BJD and enquired about his health. As chief of a political party in the state, I went to the hospital to meet the former chief minister." State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan, who visited the hospital on Sunday, were also not allowed into Patnaik's room when he was under observation.

As a result of this, there was a strong resentment in the rank and file of the BJD.

Patnaik underwent a spine surgery at a hospital in Mumbai last month. PTI AAM AAM SOM