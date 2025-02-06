Patole alleges corruption of Rs 41 cr in bag purchase, seeks action against Dhananjay Munde

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday alleged corruption of Rs 41 crore in procuring bags for storing cotton and demanded action against then state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde.

Patole said bags worth Rs 77 crore were bought from Maharashtra State Textile Corporation to store cotton procured from farmers.

"Munde and Shrikrishna Pawar, the managing director of MSTC, connived and procured each bag worth Rs 578 at the cost of Rs 1,250. which led to corruption of Rs 41.59 crore. The matter should be thoroughly probed," Patole alleged.

Tenders were awarded to three companies which belonged to individuals from one family, while the fourth tender was awarded to the chartered accountant of the same family, Patole further claimed.

The tenders were floated during the Lok Sabha polls and the MSTC did not seek approval from Election Commission, the Congress leader added. PTI PR BNM