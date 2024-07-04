Patole demands farmer-friendly crop insurance policy

Mumbai, July 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday demanded that the crop insurance policy of the state government must be made farmer-friendly.

There was drought in many parts of the state including Marathwada but farmers were not receiving any help, he claimed, speaking to reporters.

"Crop insurance companies are filling up their pockets at the expense of farmers' lives. The state government is favouring crop insurance companies. The revenue department's website is still not working, and if a farmer does not register on this site, he can not avail of crop insurance," the Congress leader said.

The current "exploitative" crop insurance policy should be made "farmer-friendly", he added.

Every day, four farmers are committing suicide in Maharashtra and these incidents have not stopped even during the ongoing session of the Maharashtra legislature, Patole claimed.

Congress has demanded a blanket loan waiver for farmers, but the Eknath Shinde-led government was anti-farmer, he alleged.

Patole also claimed that OBC students are not receiving scholarships for the past five years, and accused the BJP-led government of depriving OBC children of education as well as ruining agriculture.

Referring to the victory parade of the Indian team in Mumbai following its victory in the T20 cricket world cup, he claimed that despite the civic-run BEST having its own open buses, a bus was brought from Gujarat for the occasion. PTI MR KRK