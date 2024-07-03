Patole files nomination for Mumbai Cricket Association chief election

Mumbai, July 3 (PTI) Congress leader Nana Patole has filed a nomination for the July 23 election for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president, sources close to him said.

His nomination was, however, submitted after the deadline ended at 5 pm on Tuesday, and it was not clear whether it would be accepted or not, they added.

Earlier, Mazgaon Cricket Club in the city appointed Patole, who heads the state Congress, as its representative in the MCA, sparking off speculation that he might contest the election.

The post of MCA president became vacant following the death of incumbent chief Amol Kale last month.

Patole in a tweet on Wednesday thanked the Mazgaon Cricket Club for giving him the opportunity to represent it in the MCA.

"I assure that I will make genuine efforts to work for the welfare of young players coming from ordinary backgrounds," he said.

In the past, senior Maharashtra politicians including Prithviraj Chavan and late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Gopinath Munde have represented the club at the MCA. PTI MR ND DDV KRK