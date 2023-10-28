Patole mocks Fadnavis over 'I will return' video clip, says people have 'deleted' him from their hearts

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday mocked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'I will return' video clip which was posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party on its social media handle a day earlier and removed hours later.

Before the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, Fadnavis, then-chief minister, had said, “Mi punha yein” (I will return). The remarks had evoked many social media memes.

Reacting to the video clip, Patole said the BJP was forced to delete it from its social media account as the "public has already deleted him (Fadnavis) from their hearts".

Patole claimed Fadnavis had fallen out of favour with senior BJP leaders, while people had stopped trusting the "party of liars".

"The importance of social media has gone up. One should see the responses to the tweet (video clip on X). People have said they don't want to give any chance to the BJP," Patole claimed.

Friday's chain of events caused speculation in political circles in the state, especially since disqualification petitions are being heard by the Assembly Speaker against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several of his MLAs in connection with the split in the Shiv Sena in June last year. PTI MR BNM BNM