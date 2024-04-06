Patole slams Fadnavis for vendetta politics, cites BJP leader Somaiya's interview

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of targeting and defaming opponents using government machinery.

Patole cited former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya's interview to 'Mumbai Tak' digital channel and said it had exposed such "deceitful" politics, which was tarnishing the legacy of Maharashtra.

In the interview, Somaiya said Fadnavis in 2017 had asked him to aggressively target (undivided) Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was an ally of the BJP at the time.

Due to this, Thackeray prevailed on the BJP to not give him a Lok Sabha ticket in2019, Somaiya claimed in the interview.

"Devendra Fadnavis is the villain who is spoiling the great political legacy of Maharashtra. The BJP has touched a new low in these 10 years. It has worked to eliminate the opposition through vendetta politics and deceit. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP leaders were blackmailed using government machinery," Patole alleged.

The Congress has been raising vendetta politics being pursued by the BJP and Somaiya's interview has now confirmed this truth, Patole added.

"Somaiya has exposed the deceitful and vindictive politics done by Fadnavis," Patole claimed.

Somiaya used to accuse opposition leaders of corruption and then get Central agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department to take action, he said.

Several leaders used to get tired of this blackmail and harassment and join the BJP, after which the ruling party would give them constitutional posts with respect, Patole claimed.

Fadnavis defamed opponents by treating them as enemies and ended several careers, Patole said.

"With Somaiya himself revealing all this, it is clear the Bharatiya Janata Party's fight against corruption is only to eliminate the opposition," the senior Congress leader claimed. PTI MR BNM