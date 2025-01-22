Patole takes jibe at Fadnavis over his Davos visit, talks about 'Jungle Raj' in Maharashtra

Pune, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his visit to Davos, saying he is out of the state at a time when there is a dispute in the ruling Mahayuti alliance over appointment of two district guardian ministers.

Talking to reporters after meeting NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune, he hit out at the BJP-led government in context of the police encounter of an accused in a sexual assault case in Thane district, saying "Jungle Raj" (lawlessness) is prevailing in Maharashtra.

On his meeting with the NCP (SP) president, Patole said, "I met Sharad Pawar saheb to discuss various issues. We discussed several issues, including the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the assembly. I heard Pawar saheb is unwell and this is also one of the reasons I visited him." Commenting on Fadnavis' visit to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum meeting, the Congress leader said, "The Chief Minister has gone to Davos...he should pay attention to things happening in the state. Appointment of guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts has been put on hold. What is happening in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra?" The appointment of NCP cabinet member Aditi Tatkare as guardian minister of Raigad, her home district, and BJP leader Girish Mahajan as that of Nashik district was stayed after rival claims to the posts emerged.

Asked about the death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case in a police encounter, he said, "We have a government which is conducting encounters. Jungle Raj needs to end. There are multiple threads related to this case and some of them go up to the police commissioner's office and also Mantralaya (state secretariat)." Patole, however, did not elaborate on his remarks.

Questioned about change in the Maharashtra Congress leadership, the MPCC chief said, "Our high command has decided to make big changes at the Centre as well as in the state. There are going to be big changes. I have worked for the last four years (as MPCC chief). The party president will take the final decision (on his successor)." The Congress leader claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre, supported by the JD(U) and the TDP, has become "unstable".

"The Delhi government (referring to NDA administration) seems unstable...there is displeasure after the change of Governor of Bihar (where JD-U leader and BJP ally Nitish Kumar is CM)," Patole maintained. PTI COR RSY