Patole takes 'ladka bhau' jibe at Ajit Pawar after clean chit in benami property issue

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday took a veiled swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar saying the Mahayuti after coming to power due to the Ladki Bahin Yojana was now working for the "ladka bhau" (beloved brother).

His remarks were in connection with the clean chit given to the NCP chief by the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal in Delhi. The tribunal had dismissed allegations of benami property ownership against the deputy CM and his kin.

Without taking Pawar's name, Patole, speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, said, "The Mahayuti claims to have come to power due to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, now that elections are over, the ladki bahin (beloved sister) is no longer needed. Instead, they are working for ladka bhau." Within days of the Devendra Fadnavis government coming to power, "ladka bhau" had got a clean chit in connection with property worth Rs 1000 crore, he claimed.

"This government is clearly working for its favourites. This is just the beginning. Let us see what happens next," Patole claimed.

On the ruling alliance mocking his wafer-thin 208 vote victory margin from Sakoli in the November 20 assembly polls, Patole said such comments "ridicule the decision of voters and ignores public sentiments".

"This arrogance of power is unacceptable. Voters are the true kings of democracy. They have the right to question where their votes have gone." Patole said in an apparent reference to the EVM row.

Patole said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi must be given the leader of opposition and deputy speaker posts in the assembly in keeping with the tradition of the Maharashtra legislature.

"When the Congress had significant majority (in the House), it used to respect opposition parties. The LoP post was given without questioning the numbers of opposition parties. I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I hope LoP post is granted during Nagpur session (set to begin on December 16)," Patole said. PTI ND BNM